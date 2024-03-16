MyMac Podcast 968: I have the POWER

Karl Madden of the Mac and Forth podcast join the GMen to help answer a listener question asking about Power Adapters. This got us to thinking (and you know how hard that is), what kind of options are there to power our Apple gear away from wherever it is we call home. Not just that quick trip to Disneyland, but perhaps some far away land filled with wonder unlike anything we’ve experienced at home! Huh…,maybe we mean Disneyland after all.
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
Record breach of French government exposes up to 43 million people’s data. Zut alors! Department for registering and helping unemployed people broken into
Links to Power Adapters and Conditioners
Key Power 200W Power Converter
Apple World Traveler Adapter Kit
For Picks Sake
Gaz :- SKROSS Power Adapter
Audio Feed back: NCGreg likes Spotify! Wha???
