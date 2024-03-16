MyMac Podcast 968: I have the POWER

Karl Madden of the Mac and Forth podcast join the GMen to help answer a listener question asking about Power Adapters. This got us to thinking (and you know how hard that is), what kind of options are there to power our Apple gear away from wherever it is we call home. Not just that quick trip to Disneyland, but perhaps some far away land filled with wonder unlike anything we’ve experienced at home! Huh…,maybe we mean Disneyland after all.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

Record breach of French government exposes up to 43 million people’s data. Zut alors! Department for registering and helping unemployed people broken into

Links to Power Adapters and Conditioners

Mapambo Converter

Bestek 250W Power Converter

Key Power 200W Power Converter

Apple World Traveler Adapter Kit

Accell Power Conditioner

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :- SKROSS Power Adapter

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Contact Karl and the Mac & Forth crew!

via X

or follow us on Instagram

or join our Facebook group.

or view our Website

or YouTube

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Audio Feed back: NCGreg likes Spotify! Wha???

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com