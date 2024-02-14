Essential Apple Podcast 286: Don’t Mess About

Simon and Nick have a chat about the Vision Pro, Apple’s DMA proposals and the Quarterly results… And yes, the title is a deliberate misquote of Kenneth Williams’ famous “stop messing about!”

Recorded 4th February 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple Vision Pro review: magic, until it’s not – The Verge Apple Vision Pro review: magic, until it’s not – YouTube The Vision Pro – Daring Fireball

Tim Cook teases AI, but wont pick favorites – Six Colors Apple reports nearly $120B quarter: Full charts – Six Colors Apple Vision Pro gets rave reviews — but Tim Cook won’t predict future – The Tiimes

Apple announces changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the EU – Apple Newsroom Apple’s Plans for the DMA in the European Union – Daring Fireball



TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Startup develops new ‘I-State’ battery that could make electric cars cheaper and more sustainable than lithium-ion – The Cool Down

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple Warns Proposed UK Law Could ‘Secretly Veto’ Global User Protections – MacRumors

