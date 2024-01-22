MyMac Podcast 962: Lack of Vision

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last week or so, pre-orders for Apple’s Vision Pro started on Friday January 19th. Are you ready for all the hype and whining well too bad, it’s likely going to be all you hear in tech circles for the next month or two. We promise that THIS show will be the last you hear about it from us! Or maybe we’ll likely be gushing and or complaining about it too. Also, Guy says a dumb. See if you can guess where it happens.
