Essential Apple Podcast 285: Seafarers & The Wizard of Woke

This week Simon and Nick are joined by the Revd Canon Andrew Dotchin, Suffolk MUG member, longtime Mac user and Vicar of Felixstowe (Britain’s busiest port), to talk about Apple, 40 years of the Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro and lots of other stuff which may (or may not) be related to tech…

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.89 million crewmen and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat, transporting over 90% of the world’s goods and fuels.

Being able to contact home when making shore half way round the world from home is something priceless to these merchant matelots.

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

Being able to contact home when making shore half way round the world from home is something priceless to these merchant matelots. The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 21st January 2024

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show

REV CANON ANDREW DOTCHIN

Vicar St John the Baptist and St Edmund, King & Martyr, Parish of Felixstowe

@suffolkvicar on X/twitter

Vicar@felixparish.com

Felixstowe Parish https://felixparish.com

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Forty Years Ago, the Mac Triggered a Revolution in User Experience – Smithsonian Computer History Museum in Mountain View celebrates Apple’s Mac turning 40 – NBC Bay Area Apple Execs Talk About the Mac’s 40th Birthday This Week – iPhone in Canada Blog

The one unbeatable benefit I’ve enjoyed by going all-in on Apple – Digital Trends

Apple had an update ready months ago to switch off the Apple Watch pulse oximeter – 9to5Mac

Apple Issues New Warning For Millions Of MacBook Users – Forbes

Apple Vision Pro is not wireless and this is driving some people to distraction – TechRadar

Apple Says Vision Pro Does Not Support Hard Contact Lenses – MacRumors

Scalpers are already hawking the Apple Vision Pro on eBay. Here’s why you shouldn’t buy from them – Fast Company

Apple offers to open iPhone tap-to-pay to other payment systems in the EU – Cult of Mac

Spotify Attacks Apple’s ‘Outrageous’ 27 Percent Commission From External Links – Daring Fireball

Apple Vision Pro content can be beamed to other Apple devices via AirPlay – TechRadar

Is the best Windows laptop an M3 MacBook Pro? It could be with Parallels Desktop – Windows Central

iPhone users left raging by ‘woke’ update that allows for pronouns to be added – Toronto Sun

SECURITY & PRIVACY

FTC Order Prohibits Data Broker X-Mode Social and Outlogic from Selling Sensitive Location Data – FTC

Meta faces another EU privacy challenge over ‘pay for privacy’ consent choice – TechCrunch

California’s Delete Act lets consumers make one request to delete personal data – The Verge

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

7 Secret iPhone Tips You Should Know According to This Ex-Apple Employee – iDrop News

What Is Mail Drop, And How Do You Use It? – SlashGear

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: