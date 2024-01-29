Essential Apple Podcast 285: Seafarers & The Wizard of Woke

This week Simon and Nick are joined by the Revd Canon Andrew Dotchin, Suffolk MUG member, longtime Mac user and Vicar of Felixstowe (Britain’s busiest port), to talk about Apple, 40 years of the Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro and lots of other stuff which may (or may not) be related to tech…
MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL
- The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.89 million crewmen and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat, transporting over 90% of the world’s goods and fuels.
Being able to contact home when making shore half way round the world from home is something priceless to these merchant matelots.
The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family
- If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.
Recorded 21st January 2024
On this week’s show
REV CANON ANDREW DOTCHIN
- Vicar St John the Baptist and St Edmund, King & Martyr, Parish of Felixstowe
- @suffolkvicar on X/twitter
- Vicar@felixparish.com
- Felixstowe Parish https://felixparish.com
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Forty Years Ago, the Mac Triggered a Revolution in User Experience – Smithsonian
- Computer History Museum in Mountain View celebrates Apple’s Mac turning 40 – NBC Bay Area
- Apple Execs Talk About the Mac’s 40th Birthday This Week – iPhone in Canada Blog
- The one unbeatable benefit I’ve enjoyed by going all-in on Apple – Digital Trends
- Apple had an update ready months ago to switch off the Apple Watch pulse oximeter – 9to5Mac
- Apple Issues New Warning For Millions Of MacBook Users – Forbes
- Apple Vision Pro is not wireless and this is driving some people to distraction – TechRadar
- Apple Says Vision Pro Does Not Support Hard Contact Lenses – MacRumors
- Scalpers are already hawking the Apple Vision Pro on eBay. Here’s why you shouldn’t buy from them – Fast Company
- Apple offers to open iPhone tap-to-pay to other payment systems in the EU – Cult of Mac
- Spotify Attacks Apple’s ‘Outrageous’ 27 Percent Commission From External Links – Daring Fireball
- Apple Vision Pro content can be beamed to other Apple devices via AirPlay – TechRadar
- Is the best Windows laptop an M3 MacBook Pro? It could be with Parallels Desktop – Windows Central
- iPhone users left raging by ‘woke’ update that allows for pronouns to be added – Toronto Sun
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- FTC Order Prohibits Data Broker X-Mode Social and Outlogic from Selling Sensitive Location Data – FTC
- Meta faces another EU privacy challenge over ‘pay for privacy’ consent choice – TechCrunch
- California’s Delete Act lets consumers make one request to delete personal data – The Verge
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- 7 Secret iPhone Tips You Should Know According to This Ex-Apple Employee – iDrop News
- What Is Mail Drop, And How Do You Use It? – SlashGear
Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn't have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
