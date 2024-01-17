Essential Apple Podcast 284: Visions of Angels (Landing)

Happy New Year! It is 2024 (even though it was 1976 a few months ago wasn’t it?) Anyway, Simon and Nick finally get back together after the Holiday Season (and a few other things) got in the way… Chatter covers the Vision Pro, a bunch of security stories, a nuclear battery, and lots more, as always seems to happen.

Recorded 14th January 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple Vision Pro demos will include scanning your glasses to identify your prescription – The Verge Apple says its Vision Pro is ‘spatial computing,’ not VR – Fast Company Apple Vision Pro – Apple Go Pro Max 360º – Go Pro Angels Landing Survival Guide: Things to Know Before You Go – Earth Trekkers

U.S. appeals court upholds tribunal decisions in Apple-Masimo patent dispute – Reuters

I tried Apples alternative iPhone interface in iOS 17 here’s what happened – Tom’s Guide

It’s official: Apple’s Find My network now lets you track twice as many devices – Tech Radar

UKs digital markets regulator gives flavor of rebooted rules coming for – TechCrunch

Apple security releases – Apple Support

Now that Wi-Fi 7 is official, let’s see the return of AirPort – iMore

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Qi2 Wireless Charging: Everything you need to know – Laptop Mag

EU antitrust chief meets Apple, Alphabet, and Qualcomm chiefs – Reuters

Groundbreaking nuclear battery produces 50 years of power without needing to be recharged – Brighter Side News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Operation Triangulation – Securelist 4-year campaign backdoored iPhones using possibly the most advanced exploit ever – Ars Technica

Apple admits to secretly giving governments push notification data – Ars Technica

Apple Magic Keyboards are at risk from security attacks, update now – TechRadar

AirDrop ‘Cracked’ By Chinese Authorities to Identify Senders – MacRumors Apple ignored warnings that AirDrop had a vulnerability that China learned to exploit – Techspot



VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

iOS 17.3 Beta drops ‘Pro’ from ‘Apple Vision’ could another model be on the way already? – iMore

Apple to release new Mac Studio and Mac Pro this year, new ‘M3 Ultra’ – The Apple Post

Samsung’s Apple Vision Pro competitor might be one-third the price – Android Central

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (47:34)

