MyMac Podcast 958: Happy Holidays

In what was supposed to be just a quick little,”Hey everyone! Have a great Holidays whatevers!” turns into a travelog and bit of weird and funny stories from the GMen. So of course it ends up being much longer than we thought it would be.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:
For Picks Sake
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.