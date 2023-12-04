MyMac Podcast 957: Spyruses and Malspam

Still believe that your Mac can’t get infected by bad actors? Maybe you should take a minute and rethink that. ANY digital device can get infected by carefully crafted baddies and this week, we’ll give you a few tips to keep it from happening.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:
For Picks Sake
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.