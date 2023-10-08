MyMac Podcast 950: So We’re Back!

Sorry about that, but we were away for a bit taking care of all kinds of unrelated to being GMen things, but here we are. With MacOS Sonoma now released, there are certain things to remember and do BEFORE jumping to that new operating system. Chief among them is making sure you have a complete backup you can revert to in case things go horribly wrong! Will they? Probably not. CAN they? Oh most certainly.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Libyan Flood Relief

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot