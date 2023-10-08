MyMac Podcast 950: So We’re Back!

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Sorry about that, but we were away for a bit taking care of all kinds of unrelated to being GMen things, but here we are. With MacOS Sonoma now released, there are certain things to remember and do BEFORE jumping to that new operating system. Chief among them is making sure you have a complete backup you can revert to in case things go horribly wrong! Will they? Probably not. CAN they? Oh most certainly.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Libyan Flood Relief

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply