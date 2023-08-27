Essential Apple Podcast 276: Pick & Mix

Another super late release of a show with Simon and Nick (really have to find a more efficient way to process the show notes…, not sure Simon can do anything to fix his busy life schedules :D). Anyway – here it is with a variety of stories again mostly avoiding stuff from “people close to the matter say”. Oh and a bunch of car chatter in the Aftershow/Preshow segment!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 13th August 2023

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple is donating to Maui and Hawaii relief efforts – iMore

A year with Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro: A notch by any other name – iMore

iPhone 14 Pro users are already seeing battery health tank – what to do now – Tom’s Guide

iPhone 15 might not be the only Apple handset getting USB-C upgrade – Tom’s Guide Apple may be adding USB-C charging to older iPhones now, too – ZDNET

Launchpad Doesn’t Compete for Longtime Mac Users – TidBITS

Do You Use It? Stage Manager Sees Weak Adoption – TidBITS

Apple TV+’s ‘Frog and Toad’ not viewable in the U.S. – AppleInsider

Vancouver Car Thieves Outsmart Woman’s Hidden AirTag – iPhone in Canada Blog

Your iPhone’s ‘End call’ button is moving, and it might be weird for a while – ZDNET

Apple cuts classic iTunes Movie Trailers app, but it has a new home – TrustedReviews

SECURITY & PRIVACY

An Apple Malware-Flagging Tool Is ‘Trivially’ Easy to Bypass – WIRED

Google rolls out unknown Apple AirTag tracker alerts for Android devices – check yours now – EFTM

VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

M3 roadmap speculation hints at next Apple Silicon generation chips – AppleInsider

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

10 Most Underrated iPhone Features You Should Be Using – SlashGear

7 things you need to do before reselling your iPhone – Tom’s Guide

How To Uninstall Apps On Apple CarPlay – SlashGear

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: