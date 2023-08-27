Essential Apple Podcast 276: Pick & Mix

Another super late release of a show with Simon and Nick (really have to find a more efficient way to process the show notes…, not sure Simon can do anything to fix his busy life schedules :D). Anyway – here it is with a variety of stories again mostly avoiding stuff from “people close to the matter say”. Oh and a bunch of car chatter in the Aftershow/Preshow segment!
Recorded 13th August 2023
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Apple is donating to Maui and Hawaii relief efforts – iMore
- A year with Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro: A notch by any other name – iMore
- iPhone 14 Pro users are already seeing battery health tank – what to do now – Tom’s Guide
- iPhone 15 might not be the only Apple handset getting USB-C upgrade – Tom’s Guide
- Apple may be adding USB-C charging to older iPhones now, too – ZDNET
- Launchpad Doesn’t Compete for Longtime Mac Users – TidBITS
- Do You Use It? Stage Manager Sees Weak Adoption – TidBITS
- Apple TV+’s ‘Frog and Toad’ not viewable in the U.S. – AppleInsider
- Vancouver Car Thieves Outsmart Woman’s Hidden AirTag – iPhone in Canada Blog
- Your iPhone’s ‘End call’ button is moving, and it might be weird for a while – ZDNET
- Apple cuts classic iTunes Movie Trailers app, but it has a new home – TrustedReviews
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- An Apple Malware-Flagging Tool Is ‘Trivially’ Easy to Bypass – WIRED
- Google rolls out unknown Apple AirTag tracker alerts for Android devices – check yours now – EFTM
VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS
- M3 roadmap speculation hints at next Apple Silicon generation chips – AppleInsider
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- 10 Most Underrated iPhone Features You Should Be Using – SlashGear
- 7 things you need to do before reselling your iPhone – Tom’s Guide
- How To Uninstall Apps On Apple CarPlay – SlashGear
