Essential Apple Podcast 275: This and that, and other stuff…

Late again but there we go – apologies for that. Anyway Simon and Nick got together as usual to chat about the news stories and other stuff as they do. This time there’s Game Maker stuff for VisionPro, a weird Apple patent, a new TidBits Poll feature, threats to encrypted messages, an expensive pair of Apple Sneakers (and the original Apple Watch).
Recorded 30th July 2023
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- AppleInsider – Unity launches game creator program for Vision Pro developers
- Cult of Mac – iPhone 15 Pro’s massive upgrades could cost you
- Business Insider – A locked box in a locked space, and out of view from family: This strict list of rules shows Apple is really, really paranoid about early versions of its $3500 Vision Pro being stolen
- 9to5Mac – Gurman: Expect iPhone 15 price increases, Apple tested dark gray titanium color for Apple Watch Ultra
- iMore – iPhone 15 Pro will be redesigned to be more repairable like the iPhone 14
- Tom’s Guide – iPad Pro repairs breaking some Apple Pencil features – what you need to know
- Creative Bloq – Apple’s latest patent sounds like a game changer for DJs (And digital artists.)
- TidBITS – Introducing “Do You Use It?” Polls
- AppleMagazine – Apple Requiring Developers to Validate Use of Certain APIs, Aiming to Improve Privacy
- 9to5Mac – App Store developers must detail why they’re using some APIs
- Apple Insider – Apple cracks down on apps identifying users through device fingerprinting.
- MacRumors – iOS 17: What’s New With Autocorrect and the Keyboard
- Entrepreneur – ‘Ultra Rare’ Apple Sneakers Set for $50K Sotheby’s Auction
- Guardian – Beats Studio Pro review: Apple’s new top headphones love Android too
- BGR – watchOS 10 adds all-new gestures for Apple Watch users
- RFI – French competition authority issues antitrust objection to Apple for app data tracking
- SlashGear – 5 Products Apple Should Have Never Discontinued
SOCIAL MEDIA
- iMore – Twitter may not get to change iOS app name to ‘X’ due to Apple’s App Store rules
- iDrop News – The Twitter Bird is Dead – X Now Marks the Spot
TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE
- ScienceAlert – Scientists Invented an Entirely New Process For Refrigerating Things
- Arvix – The First Room-Temperature Ambient-Pressure Superconductor
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- NationalWorld – Apple iPhone users urged to update devices after 25 security flaws revealed
- 9to5Mac – Apple says it would remove iMessage and FaceTime in the UK rather than break end-to-end encryption
- BBC News – Apple slams UK surveillance-bill proposals —
- Tom’s Guide – Macs under attack from password-stealing malware — how to stay safe
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Apple – Find your saved Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone or iPad
- Toot.Cat – How to use AirPods as hearing aids
- Digital Trends – This hidden menu has forever changed how I use my Mac
