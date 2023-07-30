MyMac Podcast 944: What do you need?

OK so you bought a shiny new Mac of some kind. What else might you need that won’t cost an arm and a leg? Depends on a couple of things. Is it a laptop? A Mac mini? A Mac Studio? We’ll go over some stuff you might want to consider.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link

Some stuff Guy talked about:

Macally Wireless keyboard

Macally Wired keyboard

For Picks Sake

Guy:- FiFine 669D Dynamic Mic

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot