MyMac Podcast 944: What do you need?

OK so you bought a shiny new Mac of some kind. What else might you need that won’t cost an arm and a leg? Depends on a couple of things. Is it a laptop? A Mac mini? A Mac Studio? We’ll go over some stuff you might want to consider.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link
Some stuff Guy talked about:
For Picks Sake
Guy:- FiFine 669D Dynamic Mic
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.