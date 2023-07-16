MyMac Podcast 943: Are you a Beta person

It used to be hard to get beta versions of the Mac OS. You had to be an Apple Developer and pay $99 a year for the privilege. Now you flip a switch in System settings and you can at the very least get the public betas with absolutely no sweat. However just because you CAN do something it doesn’t always follow that you should.
Links:
Gaz’s Link
Bad Emergency calls flooding the system
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-65962942
Advice on iPhone security
https://9to5mac.com/2023/06/26/turn-off-your-iphone-for-5-minutes-advice/
For Picks Sake
