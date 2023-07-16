MyMac Podcast 943: Are you a Beta person

It used to be hard to get beta versions of the Mac OS. You had to be an Apple Developer and pay $99 a year for the privilege. Now you flip a switch in System settings and you can at the very least get the public betas with absolutely no sweat. However just because you CAN do something it doesn’t always follow that you should.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link

Bad Emergency calls flooding the system

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-65962942

Advice on iPhone security

https://9to5mac.com/2023/06/26/turn-off-your-iphone-for-5-minutes-advice/

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot