MyMac Podcast 938: Administratively Inept

Do you run your Mac from the original single admin account or do you have a second more restrictive, but safer account? Even Macs can be in danger from malware and trojan horses.

Apple tries to make it safe for you but they can’t defend the sheer dogginess of determined bad decisions.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link the best video about daisy I’ve seen

For Picks Sake

Guy:- Not a pick, but a notification that if you do anything with audio and you’re on macOS Ventura, there’s a new audio unit plug in included called AUSoundIsolation that is nothing short of magic. If you use the AUDynamicsProcessor to gate your sound to remove background noise, this plug in does it automatically and better. Adds a touch of latency just as most AU plug ins do, but nothing that’s a deal breaker.

Gaz :- F35’s through Mac Loop

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Pick’s Sake (Where applicable you fool you fool)

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot