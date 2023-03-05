MyMac Podcast 928: What’s up Docks?

Trying to bring in everything we like to do with our Macs is made difficult by the lack of available ports. Fortunately several companies have filled that void with fast reliable hubs with all the ports we need. Today we look at some of those offerings from OWC, Caldigit, and Sonnet.

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

