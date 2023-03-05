MyMac Podcast 928: What’s up Docks?

Trying to bring in everything we like to do with our Macs is made difficult by the lack of available ports. Fortunately several companies have filled that void with fast reliable hubs with all the ports we need. Today we look at some of those offerings from OWC, Caldigit, and Sonnet.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
None this week
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.