MyMac Podcast 926: Sick…and tired

Well it’s been an interesting week in which potential calamity after calamity occurred and we’re tempted to say thank you, since not much else is really going on for us to talk about. So instead of more, “Hey how about those new HomePods that look amazingly like the ones Apple already discontinued once” or “Should I get a new Mac now or wait until the M3 miniPro UltraMax comes out?”, we’re going to talk about what to do when your worst week ever happens…without it being like, actually life threatening or anything. Because that would REALLY suck.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
None this week
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.