MyMac Podcast 917: What’s left in YOUR wallet?

We have just jumped into the holiday season with black Friday and all kinds of deals that really aren’t all that impressive. However, Guy has scoured the internet (at least 25 minutes of hard core searching!) and found a bunch of deals that REALLY made him want to buy stuff….but he didn’t

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Top 10 Black Friday deals Guy wanted but didn’t get!

Audio Technica AT2005USB $59 B&H

Rodecaster Pro 1st gen $430 B&H

Monoprice Indigo (Strat copy) $83 Monoprice

Apple 2nd gen AirPods $79 Walmart

Apple MacBook Air 2020 8GB RAM 256GB Disk (7 core model) $780 Microcenter. 8 Core model $899

Audio Technica AT2020 XLR condensor microphone $58 Amazon

OWC 14-port Thunderbolt dock $299

Sennheiser HD6XX headphones $179 Drop.com

Western Digital Elements 16TB external hard drive $279

Dark Matter by Monoprice 27in Gaming Monitor – 16:9, 2560x1440p, QHD, 180Hz $229



For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

OneOdio Pro-50 Headphones

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot