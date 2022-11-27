MyMac Podcast 917: What’s left in YOUR wallet?

We have just jumped into the holiday season with black Friday and all kinds of deals that really aren’t all that impressive. However, Guy has scoured the internet (at least 25 minutes of hard core searching!) and found a bunch of deals that REALLY made him want to buy stuff….but he didn’t
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Top 10 Black Friday deals Guy wanted but didn’t get!
Audio Technica AT2005USB $59 B&H
Rodecaster Pro 1st gen $430 B&H
Monoprice Indigo (Strat copy) $83 Monoprice
Apple 2nd gen AirPods $79 Walmart
Apple MacBook Air 2020 8GB RAM 256GB Disk (7 core model) $780 Microcenter. 8 Core model $899
Audio Technica AT2020 XLR condensor microphone $58 Amazon
OWC 14-port Thunderbolt dock $299
Sennheiser HD6XX headphones $179 Drop.com
Western Digital Elements 16TB external hard drive $279
Dark Matter by Monoprice 27in Gaming Monitor – 16:9, 2560x1440p, QHD, 180Hz $229
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.