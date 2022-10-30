MyMac Podcast 913: Nothing Ventura-ed, Nothing Gained

Remember all those times the GMen have told you NOT to immediately update to a new version of the macOS? Remember those times? Well, both of them decided to completely ignore that advice and throw common sense out the window because they did it anyway. So far so good which means disaster is likely right around the corner.

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-  iPhone stand adapter

Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

