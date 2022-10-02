MyMac Podcast 909: One After

The GMen are back in studio after Gaz was off doing a lot of fun stuff. However Guy will show him. Instead of a private plane, yacht, Spanish destinations, and a 10 course meal, Guy will have a rental car that will be driven to Long Island to see a comedian and go to a museum filled with dead things. So pretty much the same thing.

Links:

Arturia Minifuse 2 Audio Interface $150

Sennheiser E835 microphones $100

Boseen Microphone shock mount for SM-58 style microphones $13

Rode NT-USB Mini $100

Logitech Streamcam Plus $100

OneOdio Pro-50 Headphones $50

Apple AirPods $170

Mictop portable tripod stands $14

Newsoul 15.6-inch portable monitor $150

USB-C 7 port hub 4 USB-C 3 USB-2 ports $80

Tenmos rechargeable Wireless Bluetooth Mouse $17

Hyphen-X USB-C Charger $43

Sony MDR-ZX310-L headphones $25

Macally USB wired keyboard $40

For Picks Sake

Guy:- 

Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

