MyMac Podcast 908: In the Lap of Luxury

Gaz is off doing luxury things on luxury planes and drinking luxury drinks, eating luxury food, dancing to luxury songs, and presumably using luxury toilets while on a luxury ya-cht. Don’t blame us for saying ya-cht. That’s how it’s spelled. Meanwhile on planet earth with us dirt beings NOT doing luxury stuff, we’re doing a podcast while not much is going on in the Apple world other than order backlogs, OS issues, and vibrating phones.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
For Picks Sake
Guy:-
Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Mac & Forth / Mac & Forth Twitter / Karl’s Twitter
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.