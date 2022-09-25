MyMac Podcast 908: In the Lap of Luxury

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Gaz is off doing luxury things on luxury planes and drinking luxury drinks, eating luxury food, dancing to luxury songs, and presumably using luxury toilets while on a luxury ya-cht. Don’t blame us for saying ya-cht. That’s how it’s spelled. Meanwhile on planet earth with us dirt beings NOT doing luxury stuff, we’re doing a podcast while not much is going on in the Apple world other than order backlogs, OS issues, and vibrating phones.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:- 

Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

Mac & Forth / Mac & Forth Twitter / Karl’s Twitter

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply