Let’s Talk Apple 108: August 2022

For the first time in the show’s long history, there is no panel — it’s just Bart sharing his take on the news while all the regulars are off enjoying the last few days of summer. The new Gods also seem to have gone to the beach because there were only two main stories — troubling reports of poorly handled HR complaints, and a potentially problematic move to add more ads into iOS. There are also the usual followups on long-running stories, some legal news, some Apple HR and acquisition news, an update on some of Apple’s services, and a few quick stories to round out the show.

