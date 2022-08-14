On episode 382 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa and Elisa discuss some new smart home tech. Melissa reviews her new gear and shares tips for how to make a tv into a digital photo frame. Do you use HomeKit for your security cameras? Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse382-smarter-home-stuff/ and look for additional tips and links to the products we discussed.

AirPods Pro Case with AirTag holder:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09N3K3XNS/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00194D6ZW/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Otoscope:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09NW1G7VS/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o05_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Eufy Cameras: (affiliate link)

https://share.eufylife.com/v1/shopping/s/g/QG6z2Kz8Whttps://share.eufylife.com/v1/shopping/s/g/QG6z2Kz8W

Eufy Indoor Cam (affiliate link): https://share.eufylife.com/v1/shopping/s/g/bPJ2JQ1KS

Leak Detectors:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07888CVYR/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o07_s02?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Tip: You can use your big screen TV as an oversized digital photo frame! You can even allow friends and family members to contribute photos if you invite them to do so. Here’s how you can achieve it using Apple TV:

First, using the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad, create a new Shared Album. In my own library, I created an album and called it “Screensaver.” You can name it anything you want. Complete instructions are here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202786

On Apple TV, launch the Settings app then go to General. Next, select Screen Saver and choose the Type which will be called “My Photos.” Select the Shared Photo Album you’ve already created so it pulls images from this album in rotation. Next, select a Transition. I chose Origami. You can preview all the different transitions to see which you like best.

Anker USB-C 20W Charger for HomePod mini:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08H4KS2LV/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o05_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

10 ft Power Strip Surge Protector:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09G27X3GN/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

TV Wall Mount:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KXTZ3BE/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Apple TV Wall Mount:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B099Z8YZ9X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o04_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Elisa’s New iPad Case:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KLW4LCG?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details

