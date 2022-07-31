MyMac Podcast 901: That’s a lot of Macs

Apple just released their Q3 earnings for 2022 and while the company met expectations, that’s about the long and short of it. Mac sales in particular were way down by 20% year over year and the biggest problem seems to be supply constraints and a lot of China’s capacity out due to lockdowns enforced by the government. Guest host Karl Madden from the Mac & Forth podcast comes in for Gaz (who’s been walking Wilf for a REALLY long time now) and they talk a bit about just how many Macs Apple sells per year.
