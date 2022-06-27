MyMac Podcast 899: Widget Minute

So Guy used to do this thing called the Dashboard Minute when he still had hair on top of his head…kidding…wasn’t happening even then, He thought they were gone forever when Apple pushed it out with OS X 10.14 Mojave. Turned out they were just bidding their time to put them on an even smaller screen, namely iPhones.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot