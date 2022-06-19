MyMac Podcast 898: Get New Stuff

Neither Guy nor Gaz are made out of money which is a good thing since random pieces of coloured paper can’t do podcasts, but we can afford a few luxuries or items to replace current luxuries. So in the section part 2 we’re going to talk about what we have, what we’d replace it with, and why.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites:

https://www.timeout.com/news/8-ways-you-can-help-the-people-of-ukraine-right-now-022422

Ukrainian Red Cross: https://redcross.org.ua/en/donate/

Doctors without borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/countries/ukraine

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Reincubate’s Camo Pro for all those that don’t want to get a separate webcam. Just use this software and your Mac. $40 https://reincubate.com/camo/

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot