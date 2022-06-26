On episode 379 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss what they would request if they wrote a letter to Tim Cook regarding features announced at WWDC22. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse379-dear-tim/ Episode Artwork Credit: Dorothe Wouters of Darkmoon_Art from Pixabay.

Lack of Sharing and Group Management in Contacts

We still can not edit or manage groups in Contacts using iOS or iPadOS. Groups can only be hidden or shown. A new contact can not be assigned to an existing group. These tasks must be performed on a Mac. Even more perplexing is the lack of ability to edit groups using Safari with iCloud.com on an iPhone. Apple’s support articles instruct how to log into iCloud.com using a web browser to access the Contacts web app. Currently, the Contacts web app is absent from view when using an iPhone. If using an iPad, it must be rotated sideways in order to see the groups in the sidebar on the left. Below are some support articles from Apple regarding Contacts.

Learn how to use Contacts on iCloud.com on a tablet: https://support.apple.com/guide/icloud/aside/mm2785e13e7e/1.0/icloud/1.0 “If you want to access your contacts on iCloud.com, use a tablet or computer. You can’t use Contacts on iCloud.com on a phone.”

Create and manage groups of contacts on iCloud.com: https://support.apple.com/guide/icloud/create-and-manage-groups-mmfba73c71/1.0/icloud/1.0

View contacts on iCloud.com: https://support.apple.com/guide/icloud-ipad/view-contacts-mmfba73ffb/1.0/icloud/1.0 “Note: If you don’t see the groups list in the sidebar, try viewing your iPad in landscape orientation.”

Messages Housekeeping

Have you ever wanted to delete files and animated GIFs taking up space in your iCloud? Elisa tells us how to clear those out. Here is Apple’s support article with instructions: Free up storage space on your Mac: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT206996

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.