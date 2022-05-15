On episode 376 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa explore the latest update to Audio Hijack Pro, smart thermostats, sharing workouts, and grief in the digital age. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse376-good-grief/ Episode Artwork Credit: Image by coombesy from Pixabay

Topics:

• Experimenting with volume in the latest version of Audio Hijack Pro

• Pro Tip for battery keyboard users: tape a dime to the underside of your keyboard so you don’t have to hunt for it when it’s time to open the slotted battery compartment

• Send us your Apple Fitness+ workout tips! We want to make our own custom workout playlists, but have not yet figured out how. One of these days we will use Share Play to do a workout together and we’ll let you know how it went horribly wrong…you know…FOR RESEARCH purposes.

• What to consider when shopping for a “smart” thermostat and how some of them might actually be pretty dumb

• Scammers are on Facebook phishing for your grieving loved ones so be aware and keep your own account updated with a good, unique password. Update your Legacy Contacts or consider deactivating your account if you no longer use it.

Here are some helpful articles based on what we discussed in this show:

Use SharePlay with Apple Fitness+ on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

How to Memorialize a Facebook Account: Step-By-Step

Episode Artwork Credit: Taras Shypka on Unsplash image modified by Melissa Davis

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.