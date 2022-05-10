Essential Apple Podcast 254: All the news that’s fit to print…

Sorry this one is a bit late, there’s a lot of real life stuff going on. Anyway Nick and I get together again to mull over the week in Apple incuding of course another record quarter results.

Recorded 2nd May 2022

On this week's show

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple Reports Second Quarter Results – Apple Apple Q2 2022 results: A record $97 billion quarter – Six Colors Opinion: iPad sees year-over-year sales decline – I blame iPadOS for that — 9to5Mac

Apple and Dell shipments grow but overall PC market shrinks — ZDNet Mac shipments grew 8% this year, as leading PC brands saw their own numbers plummet – 9to5Mac

iPhone shipments grow while Android tanks — Cult of Mac

Apple now employs Brazilian supplier to build iPhone 13 – AppleInsider

New Apple AirTag update makes it easier to stop stalkers — BGR

Apple to bin apps that go three years without updates — The Register Apple clarifies conditions for App Store app removal, extends update deadline to 90 days — AppleInsider

Lawsuit alleges Apple should have to pay damages to consumers for suspending Apple Pay in Russia — 9to5Mac

Apple Launches Self Service Repair Store — Daring Fireball Apple launches Self Service Repair program for iPhones – AppleInsider Apple’s iPhone repair tool kit that it rents is wheeled and weighs 79 pounds — AppleInsider

Your iPhone can alert you to breaking glass, smoke alarms and other dangers — Cult of Mac

Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable teardown shows why the accessory is expensive — 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm’s M1 Rival to Be Available in PCs by Late 2023 – MacRumors

This student invention captures harmful car tyre microplastic dust – EuroNews

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How ILM Brought Boba Fett to Times Square – YouTube

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

If you’re into any of these things, Apple thinks you’re a ‘hipster’ — Cult of Mac

