On episode 374 of Geekiest Show Ever, the M in the M1 MacBook Pro stands for Melissa. Elisa is plagued by the Spinning Beachball of Death on a 2019 iMac. So much is going on that the geeks resort to their latest TV brain bleach for further discussion. What’s in YOUR watchlist? Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse374-attack-of-the-mac/ Episode Artwork Credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Melissa is happy one of her favorite podcasting Mac utilities has been updated with Apple Silicon: Push Mic Control: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/push-mic-control/id1155850258?mt=12

We are currently testing out the trial version of Rogue Amoeba’s Piezo: https://rogueamoeba.com/piezo/ to see if it will be a good replacement for the beloved Ecamm’s Call Recorder. If you have and use Piezo, send us feedback on whether it meets your needs.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.