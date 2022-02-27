MyMac Podcast 885: 885 no 600 no 885

It’s our 600th-ish podcast and MAN do we have some exciting stuff for you! If by exciting, we mean really more or less a regular show. While this is a significant milestone for us, it pales in comparison to what’s going on in the Ukraine as we record. We aren’t going to bring a lot of coverage as we aren’t about general news and politics, but for what it’s worth, we dedicate this episode to brave people of the Ukraine and wish them well. There’s also an extra long after show with a live call in from Guy’s son…um…Guy

Guy:- timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Gaz:- Kingdom Rush

