Let’s Talk Apple 101: January 2022

This month Bart is joined by Chuck Joiner from Mac Voices and Rosemary Orchard from various podcasts.

The show starts with the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by some some Apple-related legal news, a little Apple HR news, and some highlights from Apple’s original content and subscription services. The four main stories are Intel’s new I9 mobile processor, the controversy around AirTags, more AppStore issues, and Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings call. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in January.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta101.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Chuck Joiner: http://www.macvoices.com @chuckjoiner

Rosemary Orchard: https://rosemaryorchard.com @RosemaryOrchard