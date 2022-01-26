Essential Apple Podcast 250: Runaway vacuums and more

We’re back! There’s not a huge amount of Apple news but some tech stuff did catch our eye. Lawmakers gonna legislate, UK Gov plans anti encryption PR and the Data Watchdog says that’s stupid. A couple of stories literally arrive while record… and a cheeky little robot vacuum cleaner makes a break for fresh pastures! Meanwhile Nick and Simon try and make sense of it.

Recorded 23rd January 2022

NICK RILEY

APPLE

T-Mobile begins blocking iPhone users from enabling iCloud Private Relay in the US – 9to5Mac T-Mobile says it has not broadly blocked iCloud Private Relay – 9to5Mac

Woman sentenced to prison for stealing 3,000 iPods intended for studen… – Engadget

Possibility of huge changes to App Store as US antitrust bill proceeds to committee – 9to5Mac

Apple’s US Education Store Now Requires Institution Verification to Buy Discounted Products – MacRumors Apple Walks Back UNiDAYS Verification Requirement for U.S. Education Store – MacRumors

Safari bug leaks your browsing activity and Google account detailsSafari bug leaks your browsing activity and Google account details (https://www.cultofmac.com/763871/safari-leaks-browsing-activity-google-account/) – Cult of Mac Apple is fixing the dangerous Safari bug that can leak your history – Mashable



TECHNOLOGY

Gran becomes first patient to be fitted with bionic eye in science breakthrough – The Mirror

Man gets genetically-modified pig heart in world-first transplant – BBC

SECURITY & PRIVACY

macOS, Windows, Linux all targeted by new cross-platform exploit – AppleInsider “SysJoker” backdoor revealed after going undetected on Windows, Linux, and macOS for several months – Wccftech

UK Government Readies Anti-Encryption Publicity Campaign to ‘Keep Children Safe’ Online – MacRumors Encryption: UK data watchdog criticises government campaign – BBC

Democrats unveil bill to ban online ‘surveillance advertising’ (https://flip.it/OFG23m) – The Verge

European data regulators issued €1.1 billion in GDPR fines in 2021 – ITPro

Making Digital Confetti Accessible – Rogue Amoeba

UK businesses urged to join four-day working week trial – ITPro

Robot vacuum cleaner escapes from Cambridge Travelodge – BBC

NEMO'S HARDWARE STORE

Scoshe chargers – some are or aren’t available on Amazon UK/US depending…

