Essential Apple Podcast 245: Rarest Mac Accessory Ever?

We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving and a Happy Hannuka to those who will be celebrating that… Not much news really but Nick and Simon find a few bits to natter about including the ultra rare WristMac and AR replacing the iPhone in the future and a few other bits and pieces.
Recorded 28th November 2021
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos – YouTube
APPLE
- Apple delays support for storing your ID in the Wallet app until 2022 – 9to5Mac
- Kuo: Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years – 9to5Mac
- Russia demands foreign tech companies open offices in the country – Sky News
- “Not currently available”: Turks cant buy iPhones after lira plunge – Reuters
- Seiko WristMac, aka the ‘first Apple Watch,’ will look weird as hell on your wrist – Cult of Mac
- Seiko WristMac – the first Apple Watch in 1988 – up for auction – 9to5Mac
- Helpful Mac app sends alerts when new Apple devices are in stock – Cult of Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- BT to axe traditional landline phones sparking fears for millions of elderly – Daily Record
- 12ft – Hop any paywall – 12ft
- Windows 11 could come to M1 Macs in the future – BGR
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- GoDaddy discloses recent security breach that exposed 1.2 million accounts –Engadget
- Huge fines and a ban on default passwords in new UK law – BBC News
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- The key combo to lock the screen is Control + Command + Q – I looked it up iin the Apple Menu (Duh!) Or as Alister pointed out press the Touch ID/Power Button
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (26:46)
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
