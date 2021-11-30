Essential Apple Podcast 245: Rarest Mac Accessory Ever?

We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving and a Happy Hannuka to those who will be celebrating that… Not much news really but Nick and Simon find a few bits to natter about including the ultra rare WristMac and AR replacing the iPhone in the future and a few other bits and pieces.

Recorded 28th November 2021

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – YouTube

APPLE

Apple delays support for storing your ID in the Wallet app until 2022 – 9to5Mac

Kuo: Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years – 9to5Mac

Russia demands foreign tech companies open offices in the country – Sky News

“Not currently available”: Turks cant buy iPhones after lira plunge – Reuters

Seiko WristMac, aka the ‘first Apple Watch,’ will look weird as hell on your wrist – Cult of Mac Seiko WristMac – the first Apple Watch in 1988 – up for auction – 9to5Mac

Helpful Mac app sends alerts when new Apple devices are in stock – Cult of Mac

TECHNOLOGY

BT to axe traditional landline phones sparking fears for millions of elderly – Daily Record

12ft – Hop any paywall – 12ft

Windows 11 could come to M1 Macs in the future – BGR

SECURITY & PRIVACY

GoDaddy discloses recent security breach that exposed 1.2 million accounts –Engadget

Huge fines and a ban on default passwords in new UK law – BBC News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

The key combo to lock the screen is Control + Command + Q – I looked it up iin the Apple Menu (Duh!) Or as Alister pointed out press the Touch ID/Power Button

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (26:46)

Whoosh cleaning products – Amazon

