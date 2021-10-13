Essential Apple Podcast 239: In Touch With Essential Apple

Nick, Jim and Simon are joined by David Ginsburg of In Touch With iOS, The Mac Show and MacVoices to mull over the news of the week – including iOS 15, CarPlay, Google’s new Password Shield and various other things that come up along the way.

DAVID GINSBURG

David Ginsburg is an IT professional supporting Mac, iOS and Windows users and his wealth of knowledge of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

In Touch With iOS

YouTube channel

@daveg65 on Twitter

Regular guest on The Mac Show

Regular panelist on MacVoices

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Apple stops signing iOS 15 following release of iOS 15.0.1 — AppleInsider

iOS 15 adoption remains slower compared to iOS 14 numbers last year — **9to5Mac

Apple Looking to Expand CarPlay With New Integrations for AC, Seats, Instrument Cluster, and More – MacRumors

Former Apple employee faces criminal charges over trade secrets leak — iMore

Apple Is Forcing iOS Developers to Add Account Deletion Buttons to Apps — PCMag

Apple Crediting 3% Daily Cash to Apple Card Users Who Experienced Issues With iPhone 13 Purchases — MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review: back to the drawing board — The Verge

Google teasingly offers to ‘help’ Apple switch to RCS text messages — 9to5Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Google Confirms Powerful Password Shield Heading For 150 Million ‘Chosen Ones’ — Forbes

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Safari 15 Extension for Mac Helps You Tell Which Tab Is Active – MacRumors

From @dougee I have been having great results blocking ads on iOS with Blokada. The only ad blocker that I can find to block the ads in most apps including Apple News. The free version is all I have been using Blokada I played around a bit and settled on the following settings Blokada>Advanced>All: Disable all lists Blokada>Advanced>All: Enable “Energized” Blokada>Advanced>All: Click “Energized” Blokada>Advanced>All: Enable “Ultimate” and disable all others If that is too aggressive, disable “Ulitmate” and enable “Blu”



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

User Successfully Builds an M1 Powered iMac G4 – Wccftech M1 Chip in a 20 year old G4 Cube – YouTube



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:45)

Volonic, an Orange County, CA based luxury lifestyle brand fusing innovative technologies with fashionable works of art. Shawn Dougherty, founder of Volonic, is a proven Consumer Electronics leader, as she was the former founder of Mophie, which she sold to Zagg for over $100,000,000 a few years ago. Volonic – Transform Your Vision Into Reality – from about $585 USD (Youch)



