Essential Apple Podcast 239: In Touch With Essential Apple

Nick, Jim and Simon are joined by David Ginsburg of In Touch With iOS, The Mac Show and MacVoices to mull over the news of the week – including iOS 15, CarPlay, Google’s new Password Shield and various other things that come up along the way.
Glenn Fleishman's book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.
Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 10th October 2021
DAVID GINSBURG
- David Ginsburg is an IT professional supporting Mac, iOS and Windows users and his wealth of knowledge of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
- In Touch With iOS
- YouTube channel
- @daveg65 on Twitter
- Regular guest on The Mac Show
- Regular panelist on MacVoices
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube
JAMES ORMISTON
APPLE
- Apple stops signing iOS 15 following release of iOS 15.0.1 — AppleInsider
- iOS 15 adoption remains slower compared to iOS 14 numbers last year — **9to5Mac
- Apple Looking to Expand CarPlay With New Integrations for AC, Seats, Instrument Cluster, and More – MacRumors
- Former Apple employee faces criminal charges over trade secrets leak — iMore
- Apple Is Forcing iOS Developers to Add Account Deletion Buttons to Apps — PCMag
- Apple Crediting 3% Daily Cash to Apple Card Users Who Experienced Issues With iPhone 13 Purchases — MacRumors
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review: back to the drawing board — The Verge
- Google teasingly offers to ‘help’ Apple switch to RCS text messages — 9to5Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Google Confirms Powerful Password Shield Heading For 150 Million ‘Chosen Ones’ — Forbes
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Safari 15 Extension for Mac Helps You Tell Which Tab Is Active – MacRumors
- From @dougee I have been having great results blocking ads on iOS with Blokada. The only ad blocker that I can find to block the ads in most apps including Apple News. The free version is all I have been using Blokada
- I played around a bit and settled on the following settings
- Blokada>Advanced>All: Disable all lists
- Blokada>Advanced>All: Enable “Energized”
- Blokada>Advanced>All: Click “Energized”
- Blokada>Advanced>All: Enable “Ultimate” and disable all others
- If that is too aggressive, disable “Ulitmate” and enable “Blu”
- I played around a bit and settled on the following settings
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:45)
- Volonic, an Orange County, CA based luxury lifestyle brand fusing innovative technologies with fashionable works of art. Shawn Dougherty, founder of Volonic, is a proven Consumer Electronics leader, as she was the former founder of Mophie, which she sold to Zagg for over $100,000,000 a few years ago.
- Volonic – Transform Your Vision Into Reality – from about $585 USD (Youch)
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
