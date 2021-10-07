Essential Apple Podcast 238: OMG – What the hell is that?

It’s ten years since Steve died, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went off for 6 hours, Amazon introduce a cute privacy nightmare and more, and Nick and Simon cogitate on it all.

Recorded 5th October 2021

APPLE

Jony Ive Writes Touching Letter About Steve Jobs a Decade After His Passing – MacRumors Celebrating Steve – Apple

Apple Agrees to Pay $95 Million to Settle Lawsuit Claiming Refurbished Devices Aren’t ‘Equivalent to New’ – MacRumors

Apple adds original Apple Watch to list of vintage products – AppleMagazine

Intel takes another sad swing at Apples MacBooks – BGR

Daring Fireball: The Tragedy of Safari 15 for Mac’s ‘Tabs’ – Daring Fireball

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook says ‘faulty configuration change’ to blame for 6-hour outage – Apple Insider Understanding How Facebook Disappeared from the Internet – Cloudflare

Amazon announces Astro butler bot, home drone, and more – The Register Amazon’s Astro robot is an adorable privacy nightmare – Cnet

Captain Kirk: Bezos Blue Origin to send William Shatner into space – BBC

Windows 11 Launch day – Sky News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

1Password launches iCloud-like Hide My Email feature – 9to5Mac

YubiKey Bio security key adds fingerprint recognition to older Macs – Apple Insider

Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked – Vice

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

FirstSeed Calendar: Best Calendar, Best Widgets – MacStories

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (37:38)

myCharge MAG-LOCK™ 6000mAh (+32 hrs.) – $50 US to $70 US

