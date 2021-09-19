MyMac Podcast 866: Macstockio

Mike Potter that MacStock Wizard is getting ready to host another Macstock in Woodstock, Illinois. Like last year, he’ll wave his magic wand and make it all virtual! Well most of it anyway.

Links:

Ordnance Survey

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Homemade 1966 Batman Intro

Gaz:- British Museum

Mike Potter:- Macstock Conference and Expo

