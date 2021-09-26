Let’s Talk Photography 96: How Stephen Wilkes Plays with Time

In this solo show Bart takes some time to reflect on the people who support his photography, and encourages everyone to do the same.
While this podcast is free for you to enjoy, it’s not free for Bart to create. Please consider supporting the show by becoming a patron on Patreon.
Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq
Audio Player
Panel
- Bart Busschots (host) – @bbusschots – Flickr
Links
- 🎧 The episode of the Spark & Fire podcast with Stephen Wilkes: How to build your creative vision: Photographer Stephen Wilkes on “Day to Night” — sparkandfire.com/…
- Stephen Wilkes website — stephenwilkes.com/…
- The 2021 Inauguration Photo (first image in the Day to Night gallery) — stephenwilkes.com/…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.