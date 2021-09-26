Let’s Talk Photography 96: How Stephen Wilkes Plays with Time

Bart Busschots #Podcasts, Let’s Talk Photography Leave a comment

In this solo show Bart takes some time to reflect on the people who support his photography, and encourages everyone to do the same.

While this podcast is free for you to enjoy, it’s not free for Bart to create. Please consider supporting the show by becoming a patron on Patreon.

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq

RSS Feed
iTunes

Audio Player

Panel

Links

Leave a Reply