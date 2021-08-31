Essential Apple Podcast 234: Apple car this year? No way!!!

Wow – loads of Apple stuff this week that isn’t about leaks and speculations around what may come in September, and Simon thought this might be a no actual Apple show! Also as well as the regulars Nick and Jim we are joined by our very own iOS developer Weyhan Ng as we poke at this week’s news with a stick 😀

Recorded 29th August 2021

On this week’s show:

WEYHAN NG

In the Slackroom

@weyhan pretty much everywhere else

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Ray Thompson : Just listened to the latest podcast and I wondered if when you got your mac back if you used time machine as you indicated that it took a day to setup, if you use TimeMachine it keeps all your settings including your additional apps

: Just listened to the latest podcast and I wondered if when you got your mac back if you used time machine as you indicated that it took a day to setup, if you use TimeMachine it keeps all your settings including your additional apps Apple already scans iCloud Mail for CSAM, but not iCloud Photos – 9to5Mac

ATP section on Apple’s CSAM tech

iCloud Private Relay will be offered via a public beta — Apple World Today

Apple announces App Store changes: New communication rules, Small Developer Assistance Fund, more – 9to5Mac Apple Agrees to Make Some App Store Changes in Settlement With Developers – Gizmodo ‘Sham’ settlement offer not appeasing Coalition for App Fairness – Apple Insider Developers Not Happy With Apple’s Newly Announced App Store Changes – iPhone in Canada

How Tim Cook Changed Apple in the 10 Years He’s Been CEO — Morning Brew Tim Cook wants to oversee ‘one more major new product category’ before stepping down as Apple CEO — 9to5Mac



TECHNOLOGY

Toyota suspends self-driving buses after Paralympic Games accident – Business Insider

‘Apps for GNOME’ site aims to improve discovery of the project’s best applications – The Register

Glass Photo App Review: Design Needs Work, But the Mission is Clear – PetaPixel

Google Channels Jony Ive in Ad Promoting Pixel 5a Headphone Jack — MacRumors

Why are hyperlinks blue? – The Mozilla Blog

SECURITY & PRIVACY

T-Mobile’s Security is ‘Awful’ Says Hacker Who Stole Data From 50 Million Customers – MacRumors

Razer mouse software bug easily grants Windows admin privileges – SlashGear Razer, SteelSeries Keyboards Can Be Used to Exploit Your PC — Gizmodo

Azure Cosmos DB alert: This critical vulnerability puts users at risk – ZDNet Microsoft Azure flaw exposed thousands of customer databases – IT PRO

We underestimated IoT security. Let’s not make that mistake with robotics. – VentureBeat

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

LEGO Build & Talk Adventures Focuses on Online Safety and Privacy – The Brick Fan

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Apple’s Got A $204 Billion ‘Problem’ That’s Costing It A Fortune – Investor’s Business Daily

Apple Car Could Be Introduced Later This Year – HYPEBEAST

