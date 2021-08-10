Essential Apple Podcast 231: Think of the children

Nick and Simon get together once again to consider Apple’s “child safety initiative” which has blown up a huge debate this week, scratch their heads over what Microsoft’s 365 Cloud PCs actually offer and general wander around the stories that caught their eye over the last week or so.
Sorry there are no chapter markers this week, the morning after we recorded I opened up the M1 MBA to do the edit and it was black screen and unresponsive (again)… It’s back off to Apple once more (sad face).
Recorded 8th August 2021
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple’s New ‘Child Safety’ Initiatives, and the Slippery Slope – Daring Fireball
- Apple will scan photos stored on iPhones and iCloud for child abuse images – The Verge
- Apple Addresses CSAM Detection Concerns, Will Consider Expanding System on Per-Country Basis – MacRumors
- FAQ about Apples Expanded Protections for Children – TidBITS
- Apple’s Plan to “Think Different” About Encryption Opens a Backdoor to… – EFF
- Apple successfully overturns $300 million patent infringement case – 9to5Mac
- Apple mistakenly promotes scam apps in App Store feature – 9to5Mac
- Apple Arcade hits 200 games with original and classic titles in its catalog – 9to5Mac
- You Can Now Buy That Touch ID Magic Keyboard Separately – The Mac Observer
TECHNOLOGY
- Seminal mobile phone scientist Ken Cattermole who turned analogue waves into digital code – The Independent
- Affinity Creative Apps Gain Memory Optimization Update Making Some Tasks Up to 10 Times Quicker – Mac Rumors
- This in-browser ‘Kid Pix 1.0’ is the perfect bump of internet nostalgia – Input
- Twitter Partnering With AP And Reuters to Tackle Misinformation – The Mac Observer
- Microsoft suspends Windows 365 trials – IT PRO
- Microsoft shut down its browser-based Windows PC trial after one day – The Independent
- Allister – I was thinking Windows 365 may be an answer to replacing my wife’s Mac as she needs one Windows app so is stuck on Intel. Then I saw the pricing! For a few months worth of rental you can buy a bloody PC!
- Donny – “The virtual computer does not support apps, but can let users log remotely into any compatible application on Windows 10 or the upcoming Windows 11 operating systems.” So you have to be able to access a machine running windows with the apps?
- Corsair Says New DDR5 RAM Will Require Much Better Cooling – Digital Trends
- Keeping old computers going costs government £2.3bn a year, says report – BBC
- Amazon makes amends after backlash for destroying millions of unsold products – Android Authority
- Yikes, Firefox Lost 46 Million Users in the Last Three Years – Gizmodo
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Three random words better than more complex passwords – GCHQ – Evening Standard
- iMazing app updated with tool to easily detect Pegasus spyware on iPhone – 9to5Mac
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- 10 Cool Tech hacks – USA Today
