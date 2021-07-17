Essential Apple Podcast 228: Jim wraps a parcel and other tales

Recorded 11th July 2021
Simon is joined once again by Nick, Jim (who appears to be demolishing his living room in the background) and Steve (who barely gets a word in) and they talk about a host of weird and wonderful stories – including why setting up an iPad isn’t as simple as it could be, an ancient ‘Easter Egg’, resurrecting 35 year old files from the dead, the Audacity furore and more…
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
- Has videos on Vimeo
STEVE DURBIN
- Runs the Geeks Corner website
- Produces the Geeks Corner podcast
- @GeekCorner_uk on Twitter
APPLE
- M1 MacBook battery life so good Apple thought it was a bug – 9to5Mac
- Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Declares Support for Right to Repair – Vice
- 12 Tips & Tricks For HomePod & HomePod mini – Forbes
- iOS 14.7 beta 5 fixes annoying iPhone bug that disables Wi-Fi connections– BGR
- “So I took what is my son’s old computer and added an account for my wife and was going to delete his account. For some reason deleting an old account never seems to work right. After several hours I still could not close system preferences because it said it was deleting the account. I decided just to wipe the computer and start fresh. I did that and during set up it asked for the previous account password I set up before wiping the computer??? Never seen that before. Wouldn’t that be gone since I wiped it? Entered the password and it worked fine, but kind of strange?” – Donny
- YouTuber takes a broken iPhone 8 and turns it into a working faux iPhone 12 – iMore
- Simon’s recovered 35 year old files… A tale
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Surface Neo Is Taking So Long to Come Out that Its Processor Got Discontinued – ReviewGeek
- Karateka upside down – YouTube
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Microsoft issues emergency Windows patch to fix critical ‘PrintNightmare’ – The Verge
- Microsoft’s emergency ‘PrintNightmare’ patch fails to fix critical exploit – IT Pro
- Audacity Is Now A Possible Spyware, Remove It ASAP – FOSS Post
- Tenacity – Audacity Fork – GitHub
- Telemetry Debate Rocks Audacity Community In Open Source Dustup – Hadaday
- 10 best free DAWS for Mac – [FOSS Mint](https://www.fossmint.com/best-free-daws-for-mac/
- The best DAWs 2021: the best digital audio workstations for PC and Mac – MusicRadar
- Best beginner DAWs 2021: 11 music production software recommendations for newcomers – MusicRadar
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Scan Thing: Scan Anything – App Store
- How do you resize the apps in iOS 15? After install, they’ve all gone small. There used to be an option to make apps large or small on the display… – Jim
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Macbook M1 Air Teaser Review – Mark on YouTube
- How to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported Devices – YTechB
- I made GameCube Joy-Cons – YouTube
