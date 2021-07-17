Essential Apple Podcast 228: Jim wraps a parcel and other tales

Recorded 11th July 2021

Simon is joined once again by Nick, Jim (who appears to be demolishing his living room in the background) and Steve (who barely gets a word in) and they talk about a host of weird and wonderful stories – including why setting up an iPad isn’t as simple as it could be, an ancient ‘Easter Egg’, resurrecting 35 year old files from the dead, the Audacity furore and more…

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

STEVE DURBIN

Runs the Geeks Corner website

Produces the Geeks Corner podcast

@GeekCorner_uk on Twitter

APPLE

M1 MacBook battery life so good Apple thought it was a bug – 9to5Mac

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Declares Support for Right to Repair – Vice

12 Tips & Tricks For HomePod & HomePod mini – Forbes

iOS 14.7 beta 5 fixes annoying iPhone bug that disables Wi-Fi connections– BGR

“So I took what is my son’s old computer and added an account for my wife and was going to delete his account. For some reason deleting an old account never seems to work right. After several hours I still could not close system preferences because it said it was deleting the account. I decided just to wipe the computer and start fresh. I did that and during set up it asked for the previous account password I set up before wiping the computer??? Never seen that before. Wouldn’t that be gone since I wiped it? Entered the password and it worked fine, but kind of strange?” – Donny

YouTuber takes a broken iPhone 8 and turns it into a working faux iPhone 12 – iMore

Simon’s recovered 35 year old files… A tale

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Surface Neo Is Taking So Long to Come Out that Its Processor Got Discontinued – ReviewGeek

Karateka upside down – YouTube

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Microsoft issues emergency Windows patch to fix critical ‘PrintNightmare’ – The Verge Microsoft’s emergency ‘PrintNightmare’ patch fails to fix critical exploit – IT Pro

Audacity Is Now A Possible Spyware, Remove It ASAP – FOSS Post Tenacity – Audacity Fork – GitHub Telemetry Debate Rocks Audacity Community In Open Source Dustup – Hadaday 10 best free DAWS for Mac – [FOSS Mint](https://www.fossmint.com/best-free-daws-for-mac/ The best DAWs 2021: the best digital audio workstations for PC and Mac – MusicRadar Best beginner DAWs 2021: 11 music production software recommendations for newcomers – MusicRadar



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

‎Scan Thing: Scan Anything – App Store

How do you resize the apps in iOS 15? After install, they’ve all gone small. There used to be an option to make apps large or small on the display… – Jim

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Macbook M1 Air Teaser Review – Mark on YouTube

How to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported Devices – YTechB

I made GameCube Joy-Cons – YouTube

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: