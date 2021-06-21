MyMac Podcast 854: No Place like Home(Kit)

There are several standards in regards to home automation. Reaching back into the Jurassic age there was X-10 which made it possible to connect several devices to a home security monitored (by someone else) system. However it wasn’t very interactive once set up. Coming into the modern age besides Apple’s Homekit there’s Belkin’s Wemo (now discontinued), SmartThings, Ankuoo, D-Link, and TP-Link amongst others.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

The good old Shure SM7B which is a dynamic microphone that requires OODLES of gain. It sounds great but also costs $400

Ordnance Survey

For Pick’s Sake (none this week)

Guy:- Meross Outdoor Smart Plug which works with HomeKit. Two outlets that can be individually controlled. $26

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot