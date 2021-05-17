MyMac Podcast 849: Missed it by THAT much

According to some, Apple and Google’s market dominance in Smartphone operating systems is stifling competition. While some of their points are valid, they also are ignoring the consequences of opening the ecosystems to everyone.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links
Guy’s microphone this week is the Audio Technica ATM510. This is a dynamic microphone that costs around $100.
43 years and 14 billion miles later, Voyager 1 still crunching data to reveal secrets of the interstellar medium
For Pick’s Sake
Guy:- Man, haven’t picked one of these in awhile. Zombie Tsunami for iOS (also playable on the Mac if running Big Sur). Easy side scroller with just two things for zombies to do. Eat and Jump. Free with in-app purchases.
Gaz:- Bitwarden
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.