Essential Apple Podcast 221: Epic, Music, Betas and Ads…

Recorded 23rd May 2021

This week the Apple v Epic trial came to the end o the grilling stage and ended with the judge putting Tim Cook on the spot and he was surprisingly frank about Apple’s position. Rumours of a new iPod Touch surfaced, and Apple put out an ad promoting its App Tracking Transparency in an amusing (if fairly hard hitting) manner. Apple Music will get lossless audio and spatial audio (but it wont work with your AirPods (Max or not). Siimon, Nick and Steve from Geeks Corner get together to mull over all of this and more.

NOTE: In the section where we talking about spatial audio and AirPods I was not 100% correct – seems the messaging is somewhat confused and Apple seem to use “spatial audio” and Dolby Atmos almost interchangeably – however basically not all of the new features work with Bluetooth headphones.

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

Big Show on the @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

STEVE DURBIN

Runs the Geeks Corner website

Produces the Geeks Corner podcast

@GeekCorner_uk on Twitter

APPLE

Tim Cook’s Fortnite trial testimony was unexpectedly revealing – The Verge Judge Grills Tim Cook on App Store Policies on Final Day of Epic Games v. Apple Trial – MacRumors In the Epic vs Apple Trial, Tim Cook Made the Most Important Sales Pitch of His Career. The Judge Wasn’t Buying it – Inc.

Surprise iOS 14.7 Public Beta 1 Released Ahead Of iOS 14.6 Launch – Forbes Also watchOS 7.6 and macOS 11.5

New Apple privacy ad highlights App Tracking Transparency – AppleInsider

Apple Rumored to Announce All-New Eighth-Gen iPod touch This Fall – iDrop News

Here’s what it looks like when someone uses an Apple AirTag to stalk you – BGR

Apple rolls out a slew of new accessibility features to iPhone, Watch, and more – Ars Technica

Apple Warning To AirPods Max Users With Critical Apple Music Update – Forbes

CCC 6 is here! Faster backups, better accountability, Dark Mode, and so much more – Carbon Copy Cloner

TECHNOLOGY

Internet Explorer Is Dead – Giant Freakin Robot

Snap debuts true AR glasses that show the potential (and limitations) of AR – Ars Technica

SECURITY & PRIVACY

How to bypass and block infuriating cookie popups – Wired UK – NB: won’t load if you have content blockers!!!

Facebook Still ‘Secretly’ Tracks Your iPhone–This Is How To Stop It – Forbes

Researcher develops tool that wipes an Android phone if someone tries to crack it: Here’s how it works – TecXite

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Don’t wait on hold – get a callback with WeQ4U

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:08:34)

Accell’s power solutions! Accell Power Cutie – Mini desktop surge protector with plenty of USB and AC charging ports to cover your daily power needs – $36 US or [$20 on Amazon US](https://www.amazon.com/Accell-Power-Cutie-Protector-USB/dp/B082N8WSML/ Accell Power 3 in 1 Fast Wireless Charger – 1 cable for 3 of your daily gadgets, charging your smartphone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously in a slim, stylish dock, providing easy cable management and ease of use – $45 US Accell Power Cube – Compact cube-shaped charging station offering a total of 6 USB type A charging ports and 3 AC surge protected outlets to safeguard and charge your daily electronics – $55 US



