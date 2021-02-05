Essential Apple Podcast 207: Not THAT CSI:

Recorded 22nd January 2021

This week Nick and I have another guest – this time it is Nick Furneaux of CSI Tech a specialist in investigating crimes involving cryptocurrrency and author of the only book on the subject Investigating Cryptocurrencies. After that we wander off into a bit of reminiscing and after Nick has to leave @spligosh and I ramble on a bit about messaging apps…

On this week’s show

NICK FURNEAUX

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

MENTIONS

