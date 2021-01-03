Let’s Talk Apple 88: December 2020

Joining Bart this month is Ken Ray from Mac OS Ken.

The show starts with a the usual followups and updates on long-running stories, including a deeper than normal dive into the regulation question. That’s followed by a few quick updates on some Apple-related legal cases, some Apple HR news, and an overview of developments in Apple’s various service offerings. The four main stories are Facebook’s anti-anti-tracking crusade, Apple’s new AirPods Max, the launch of Fitness+, and the arrival of ProRAW. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in December.

