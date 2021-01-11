Geekiest Show Ever – 348 Shortcuts with Scott



Have you ever wanted a quicker or more automated way to do something with your iPhone? That would be a job for shortcuts and we found just the right geek to tell us all about them! In episode 348 of Geekiest Show Ever, Scott Willsey educates us on iOS Shortcuts: what they are, how they work, and why you might like to learn how to use them to craft your own. Follow us for additional tips and conversation on Twitter @GeekiestShow.

Apple’s Shortcuts User Guide

Data Jar is an app for storing shortcuts.

Heres is a link to the Reminders Backup example shortcut Scott made for us to follow along: https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/158c4d1995ed4f9a9965853f8b9eb743

Use these settings to allow your device to work with shared shortcuts.

Learn more about Scott Willsey and check out where he podcasts over on BubbleSort Show.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

