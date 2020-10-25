MyMac Podcast 823: TV+…AppleTV+

My oh my how that little streaming serviced that a lot of people ragged on for not enough content (the GMen included) has grown up. After testing the waters with a big exclusive with Tom Hanks Greyhound World War 2 adventure, Apple and Netflix are rumored to be in the running for the latest (and reportedly last one with Daniel Craig) oft-delayed James Bond flick “No Time to Die”. Big news for sure, but is there more to it?
Links:
Make Mojave bootable installer
With DiskMakerX
With the Terminal
https://www.lifewire.com/make-a-bootable-usb-drive-of-yosemite-installer-2259931
For Pick’s sake
Not this week
