MyMac Podcast 823: TV+…AppleTV+

My oh my how that little streaming serviced that a lot of people ragged on for not enough content (the GMen included) has grown up. After testing the waters with a big exclusive with Tom Hanks Greyhound World War 2 adventure, Apple and Netflix are rumored to be in the running for the latest (and reportedly last one with Daniel Craig) oft-delayed James Bond flick “No Time to Die”. Big news for sure, but is there more to it?

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Make Mojave bootable installer

With DiskMakerX

With the Terminal

https://www.lifewire.com/make-a-bootable-usb-drive-of-yosemite-installer-2259931

For Pick’s sake

Not this week

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot