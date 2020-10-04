MyMac Podcast 820: Deadman’s Mac

This weeks Apple stories got juicier as the week went by, but the real issue this week is what on earth is Gaz going to do with a dead mans Mac. Also Epic vs Apple is back in the news and the GMen give a bit a talk-about it.
Links:
For Pick’s sake
Comparing fictional Space ships
