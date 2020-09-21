MyMac Podcast 818: Watch This

There was an Apple event where the main attraction was an evolutionary Apple Watch. They threw in iPads, mobile device OS updates, and service bundles, but the main pull was the watch. The GMen make a small change to the show, but it isn’t at all subtle and you’ll know it because they’ll tell you.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
For Pick’s sake (not this week)
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)
Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link
Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link
PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.