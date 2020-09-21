MyMac Podcast 818: Watch This

There was an Apple event where the main attraction was an evolutionary Apple Watch. They threw in iPads, mobile device OS updates, and service bundles, but the main pull was the watch. The GMen make a small change to the show, but it isn’t at all subtle and you’ll know it because they’ll tell you.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Pick’s sake (not this week)

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link