MyMac Podcast 810: iPad same as Macbook? No.

While the iPad Pro is an amazing device (as well as the iPad that spawned it), it just can’t as easily do what a MacBook Pro or otherwise is capable of doing.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Alesis MultiMix 4 USB Mixer

Gaz’s Pick: RINGS

