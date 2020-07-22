Essential Apple Podcast 186: // DEVELOPER COMMENTS

Recorded 12th July 2020

Jim and Simon are joined by Weyhan Ng our very own iOS developer to talk WWDC, the Public Betas and various other bits and pieces that come along in the course of the conversation.

On this week’s show:

WEYHAN NG

On Twitter as @weyhan

On GitHub as weyhan

iOS Developer by trade, Mac developer on the side

Developer / Maintainer of the iOS Compo writing app

TangyTees

JAMES ORMISTON

In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Public Betas released – Simon jumps in with the iOS 14 beta… but leaves macOS 11 until he figures out how he’s going to approach it.

Tom Hank’s Greyhound debuts on Apple TV+

Apple warns customers not to close its laptops with a camera cover attached – The Verge

Apple’s Surprising MacBook Air Decision – Forbes

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Linked in Class Action Suit – Engadget

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Duronic Monitor Arm Stand DM25D1 – Amazon

Descript Create podcasts, videos, and transcripts – Record. Transcribe. Edit. Mix. As easy as typing.

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

New goodies on the way.

